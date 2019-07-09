Yorkshire Airport: All you need to know about the new ITV documentary about Leeds Bradford Airport

What is it? Yorkshire Airport is a brand new six-part documentary series filmed over the summer of 2018 at Leeds Bradford Airport.

When is it on and what side? Tuesday, July 16 at 8.30pm on ITV

Yorkshire Airport Passenger Services Agent Chloe.

Who do we meet? In the terminal we’re with 24 year old high flying Duty Manager Nathan, for whom customer service with a smile is always guaranteed - even when he’s busy trying to get the faulty Arrivals doors to re-open, or blocking off the toilets for the executive lounges due to a blocked toilet leak.

Passenger Services Agent Chloe is the holiday superhero. No matter how big the problem - hundreds of boozy Brits heading for Ibiza, or potentially explosive wheelchair batteries, she’ll go above and beyond to make sure her passengers end up on the plane.

There’s no phasing Airside Operations Manager Jamie. An open door on an in air plane, a melting runway, whatever the airside dilemma, Jamie’s on hand to fix it.

Baggage Boys Jimmy and Brooks are the master and student of ground crew. They love a laugh, but the smile can slip on occasion, such as when they miscount a bag or doors won’t open to the planes hold because a bad landing has sent all the luggage plummeting forwards blocking the door.

"Baggage Boys" Jimmy and Brooks.

As with all airports, security is a huge issue, and on the front line of defence at Leeds Bradford is 20 year old Security Supervisor Connor. We join Connor on one of his Airside Red Patrols where he has a penchant for the latest perfumes, and casts a keen eye over customers choice of luggage. Although he says he doesn’t do blood, Connor does provide a safe watch over a medical emergency on an inbound flight from Amsterdam in one episode, although he does miss spotting the Hollywood actor who was also on board.

Tell me more about the airport: Leeds Bradford may not be the UK’s biggest airport, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in ambition. With owners having green lighted a huge multi million pound investment, the airport is undergoing a huge makeover.

Getting bigger: A recent Department of Transport report expects that Leeds Bradford will be the nation’s fastest growing airport and hit passenger numbers of 7 million per year by 2030

Who narrates it? Hugh Dennis

What happens in Episode one? We kick off the series with Operations Manager Jamie dealing with a plane making an emergency landing at Leeds Bradford after its cockpit warning alarm shows the plane door is still open, Terminal Manager Nathan handling a potential disaster with a blocked international arrivals door, and we discover if check-in supervisor Chloe can keep control of a plane-load of frustrated passengers bound for Ibiza during, what for some becomes a booze-fuelled 6 hour delay.