WIN tickets to see rock legend tribute acts at O2 Academy Leeds

Legends of rock The Doors, Hendrix, The Stone Roses, Kasabian, The Smiths, Queen, Van Halen, Iron Maiden and more will be celebrated with three top tribute shows at O2 Academy Leeds and we have tickets to be won.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to each show see below.

First up is The Doors Alive & The Gimi Hendrix Experience on Saturday, June 22. For more and to buy tickets - CLICK HERE.

The Doors Alive are the number one tribute to legendary Californian rock gurus, The Doors.

Joining them will be The Gimi Hendrix Experience as they continue to keep Jimi’s music alive with an authentic repertoire of Hendrix songs paying a special tribute to the guitar legend and his amazing band.

The Clone Roses, Kazabian, The Smiths Ltd is on Saturday, July 6. For details and to buy tickets - CLICK HERE.

From Manchester and Beyond! The ultimate Manchester indie night out comes to Leeds! Headlined by the number one Stone Roses tribute, The Clone Roses and with others including, Kazabian and The Smiths Ltd. joining them, plus Mr Manchester himself, Clint Boon spinning classic tunes throughout the night, this is a celebration of all the great music that came from Madchester era.

This show was rescheduled from Saturday, June 8. Don't worry though, all tickets are valid for the new date. If you can't make it, you can get a refund from wherever you bought your tickets.

Titans of Rock follows on Saturday, August 24. For more and to guarantee tickets - CLICK HERE.

This is a night dedicated to celebrating iconic songs from legendary bands!

Rock legend tribute acts coming to O2 Academy Leeds

We Are Champion play the music of one of the UK's greatest rock bands with no wigs, no stick on 'tache, no backing tracks… just the sound, energy and spectacle of Queen in their prime played with passion and accuracy.

Publicly endorsed by Brian May Guitars, We Are Champion are billed as 'The Queen of the North ‘.

Van Hailen will also be bringing back the sounds of one of the greatest rock bands in the world.

Van Hailen have been playing shows across the country and gaining rave reviews for their authentic sound and set list brimming with Van Halen classics from ‘Running With The Devil’ to ‘Hot For Teacher’.

The Doors Alive & The Gimi Hendrix Experience on Saturday, June 22

Next up is Maiden England, one of the best and most established tributes to rock legends Iron Maiden. The band supported Paul Di’anno back in 2003.

They will be celebrating iconic albums Killer and Iron Maiden, along with various Dickinson and Blaze Bayley tunes from albums spanning the band's entire legacy.

This recently reformed and historically acclaimed Iron Maiden tribute are bringing a whole new Maiden experience to the road, in the style of the old.

Finally joining this incredible bill will be Riff Raff, with huge sounding guitars and drums topped off with authentic vocals this band will transport you back to the AC/DC live shows circa 1977-1980 and get you on the Highway To Hell.

WIN TICKETS

We have a pair of tickets to be won to each show in our free prize draw.

The Clone Roses, Kazabian, The Smiths Ltd is on Saturday, July 6

Simply submit your details, using our secure online entry form and tick the box next to the show you would like to win tickets for. You can try to win tickets for them all - CLICK HERE.

Deadline is Friday, June 14, 2019, at noon.

Winners will be selected at random from all entries. UK entrants only. Transport not included. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. Details at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions.