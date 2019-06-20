WIN Eagles tickets to see rock icons at Leeds First Direct Arena

HOTEL California rock icons the Eagles play Leeds First Direct Arena next month and we have tickets to be won.

The legendary band - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey - are bringing their critically acclaimed tour to the venue on Tuesday, July 2.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats - tickets now limited, priced £114 to £494 - buy at www.firstdirectarena.com, call 0844 248 1585, or visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

For chance to win a pair of tickets see below.

The Eagles will perform their career spanning hits, including Hotel California, One of These Nights, Life in the Fast Lane, Desperado and many more.

As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six number one albums and topped the singles charts five times.

They have won six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Centre Honours in 2016.

The RIAA recently certified Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 as the best-selling album in history, it stands at 38-times Platinum, and Hotel California as the third best-selling album, now 26-times Platinum.

The Eagles broke up in July 1980 but reunited in 1994 with album Hell Freezes Over, a mix of live and new tracks.

For a chance to win one of two pairs of tickets enter our free prize draw by post or online.

Post your full name and details to Win Eagles Tickets Competition, c/o Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Yorkshire Post Media, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Or submit your details using our secure online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Winners will be chosen at random from all entries and notified after deadline on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 5pm.

One entry per person allowed, per entry method. Transport not included. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions apply - full details here on our web site at www.jpimedia.co.uk

Data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and Leeds First Direct Arena to alert winners, distribute prizes or as directed.