West End hit - Tiger Who Came to Tea on stage at Wakefield Theatre Royal

Direct from the West End, the Olivier Award-nominated smash hit show, The Tiger Who Came to Tea comes to Theatre Royal Wakefield next week.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don't expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger!

Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful show, packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos! A stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem…expect to be surprised.

It is on at Wakefield Theatre Royal on Friday May 24 at 1.30pm and 4pm and Saturday May 25 at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets: Box Office: 01924 211 311

Online: theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk