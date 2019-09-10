Wakefield band Skinny Living line-up gig dates in Yorkshire

Wakefield band Skinny Living are about to embark on a run of dates across the UK and Europe, including a sold out show at London’s The Garage.

Skinny Living have also released a rousing live version of fan favourite Smoke.

The track was recorded earlier this year with producer Cam Blackwood.

Frontman Ryan Johnston, who grew up in Northern Ireland, said: “Smoke reminds me of home – the sound of it, the lilting music and melody, that’s why I enjoy the song so much. It’s really just about clearing your head, getting your head out of the smoke.”

The new release follows recent singles My Blood and Let Go, both tastes of the trio’s upcoming EP which is set for release. The three-piece, based in Wakefield, came together by chance when Johnston, Will Boot, guitar, and Danny Hepworth, guitar, met at an open mic night and soon began collaborating.

Having played to a 20,000-plus crowd at Elland Road alongside The Vaccines and Kaiser Chiefs, the band are now about to head out on a UK, Ireland and European run of dates, with a second Leeds show recently added to the tour due to phenomenal demand.

Johnston says they write music that naturally taps into the everyday emotion of life, songs about “family, people, life, struggle”.

“There’s a lot of music that, when I felt like nobody understood who I was, or didn’t have anybody to lean on, the songs gave me what I needed and if that can happen even for one person from our music, that’s amazing,” said the singer.

Skinny Living have amassed a diehard fan base who have a deep connection with their music, songs that come from a real place.

Gig dates: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, Friday September 13 and Saturday September 14; The Lantern, Halifax, Friday October 25; The Parish, Huddersfield, Sunday October 27