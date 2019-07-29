VIDEO: Yorkshire chart-toppers Embrace to headline Leeds First Direct Arena and Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

YORKSHIRE chart-topping indie rockers Embrace have announced their biggest homecoming gig - they will headline Leeds First Direct Arena.

The Nature's Law hitmakers will play the region's premiere venue on Saturday, March 14 after a show at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on Friday, March 6.

Their two special gigs will see them performing songs from two of their most successful number one albums - The Good Will Out and Out Of Nothing.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for both 2020 dates are expected to sell fast when they go on sale this Friday, August 2, at 9am - visit http://gigst.rs/embrace. Pre-orders from Wednesday, July 31 at www.gigsandtours.com/go/embracepre. For Leeds First Direct Arena also visit www.firstdirectarena.com and for Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse see academymusicgroup.com.

Embrace will be joined at the Leeds and Manchester shows by special guests Starsailor and CUD.

The post-Britpop indie rock band - formed in 1990 in Bailiff Bridge, between Huddersfield and Bradford - features brothers, singer Danny McNamara and guitarist Richard McNamara, bassist Steve Firth, keyboardist Mickey Dale and drummer Mike Heaton.

Their seven studio albums have all been top 10 hits - including 1998 debut The Good Will Out, 2004's Out Of Nothing and 2006 offering, This New Day.

Latest album, Love Is a Basic Need, released last year, reached number five in the UK charts,

Embrace have also notched up 11 top 20 singles, six of them going top 10.

Their 1998 debut album The Good Will Out became one of the fastest selling debut albums by any British artist at the time, certified Gold on the day of release and going on to sell over half a million copies in the UK alone.

The album spawned three Top 10 singles including, All You Good Good People, Come Back To What You Know and My Weakness Is None Of Your Business, together with two other Top 40 hits, One Big Family and Fireworks.

The NME at the time declared the album as 'One of the great debut albums of the past decade'.

Fourth studio album Out Of Nothing, in 2004, followed a three-year hiatus for the group and features two of Embrace’s biggest hit singles, in the shape of Ashes and the Coldplay-penned Gravity.

The album went on to sell over 600,000 copies achieving double Platinum status in the UK, with the NME describing Out Of Nothing as 'The best comeback since Lazarus!'.

The Leeds and Manchester gig announcements follow the band’s sold-out hometown show at the 6,000 capacity Halifax Piece Hall and a sold out London Alexandra Palace gig last December.

Frontman Danny said: “Our Halifax gig was really special, such a magical day, but these two shows have the potential to be even more special. It’s a chance to play some live favourites that we haven’t played for a long time, alongside all our biggest hits.”