VIDEO PREVIEW: Brutus Gold's Love Train back on track for disco spectacular at Leeds Millennium Square

Don a wig and do the hustle - Leeds Millennium Square is about to host another D.I.S.C.O. party tis summer.

Brutus Gold and the Love Train are back on Saturday, August 10 - returning to their spiritual home to transform Millennium Square into a boogie wonderland.

All aboard the Love Train

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £17.50 standard, £15 each for groups of four or more www.millsqleeds.com​ or call the city centre box office on 0113 376 0318. For more visit www.love-train.co.uk.

The Love Train, a real-life Disco Inferno, has the power to transport crowds back to the glorious and carefree days of platform shoes and polyester.

Fans will be able to boogie the night away to a soundtrack of A-Z disco classics, lead by self proclaimed 'Puerto Rican Love God and guardian of masculinity', DJ Brutus Gold, along with his cohort of 70s throwbacks, who are fully loaded with over-inflated egos and unparalleled dancing ability.

Millennium Square will burst to life with astounding production and authentic scenery, reminiscent of the glory days.

Disco fever returns to Leeds

Fans will also learn the hustle and have the chance to participate in the legendary ‘Disco-Dance-Off’, where contenders battle-it-out on stage to win coveted prizes, not to mention the crown of the ‘Greatest Dancer’.

In the unlikely case that you’re not familiar with Macho Man Brutus Gold and his all star cast, there’s no better time to discover the spell-binding extravaganza of 70’s dance, zany humour and intimate interaction which has made it so successful.

The Love Train has reaped accolades from MTV, Owen Wilson, and Tina Turner, who revealed she “Danced All Night” at her private party. Just feel it to believe it.

Welcoming all party-goers to join the celebration - U16s must be accompanied by an adult - this is a family fun event occasion to let your hair down, with everyone encouraged to get dressed up as their favourite 70s pop star, movie or TV icon.

Brutus Gold Love Train back on track to return to Leeds Millennium Square

With an extended stage show and set list planned for 2019, the entertainment starts from the moment the gates open so make sure you arrive early and be ready to party all night long.

Brutus Gold sad: “Jeeez , last year was dynamite with thousands of groovers, young and old rockin’ the square, all dressed up in a high proportion of man-made fibres, just how Brutus likes it.

"My sources in the United Kingdom have just informed that ticket sales for this year have gone off the Disc-o-meter… But hey, that’s to be expected…the people of Yorrshyyer are sensational and I’m the greatest DJ in the world. Alright!”

Brutus Gold Presents The Love Train is organised in partnership with Leeds City Council and support from media partners Greatest Hits Radio (Leeds & West Yorkshire), The Open Air Summer Disco Party, from 6.45pm to 10.45pm.