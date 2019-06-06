VIDEO: Back to Basics behind the scenes look at dance music spectacular returning to Leeds Millennium Square

Dance superstars will perform live when The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics returns to Leeds Millennium Square this summer and bosses today released a behind the scenes video to get fans in the mood.

It charts the story behind the scenes of the spectacular 2018 edition of the concert.

M People's Heather Small, Livin’ Joy star Janice Robinson, Happy Mondays own Rowetta, Groove Armada’s Andy Cato and MC M.A.D. will perform live at this year's Back to Basics in Millennium Square on Saturday, July 27.

The behind the senes video captures the live footage of the event mixed with pre-show rehearsals, interviews with original artists including dance legends Robin S and Utah Saints together with the show’s producers and event organisers.

The video - released here for the first time - provides a unique insight as to how much work and preparation goes into the making of the event behind the scenes.

DJ, producer and founder of Back to Basics Dave Beer said: “The first two Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics events were the most humbling, heart-warming things I have ever done in my life and they still seem like a dream.

"Watching the new video documentary really chokes me up as this event is such an emotional and special occasion for everyone. I am really honoured once again to be working alongside Opera North, Leeds City Council and the amazing show producers for the third edition of The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics and I am so excited about who we have performing with us this year”.

Steve Anderson, Kylie Minogue’s long time Musical Director and producer for the show added: “Last year’s show was incredible, I mean it was just so full of love and joy and passion. The audience were fantastic and you can just see how this come across in the video documentary which has been beautifully produced to capture such a memorable moment in time”.

This year’s epic open-air club night will once again reunite Leeds’ own ‘Purveyor of Good Times’ Dave Beer with the Orchestra of Opera North for another set of dance anthems specially expanded and rearranged for the 60-piece ensemble, with vocals from the original artists.

Back To Basics returning to Leeds Millennium Square

Putting a unique symphonic spin on their trademark blend of house, classic soul and R&B, M People vocalist Heather Small will be performing special arrangements of mega hit songs How Can I Love You More?, One Night in Heaven and Moving on Up.

Groove Armada founder member Andy Cato will be joined by regular vocalist MC M.A.D. to perform their Grammy-nominated big beat/house/dancehall crossover, Superstylin’ and massive sleeper hit I See You Baby as well as the chillout classic At the River.

Co-writer and original vocalist of Livin’ Joy’s Italo-house classic Dreamer, Janice Robinson will be performing a new arrangement of her number 1 hit, plus Robin S’s Show Me Love.

Also joining this year’s bill is Happy Mondays vocalist Rowetta, British gospel and house singer Rachel McFarlane and longstanding Back to Basics associate, also known for her work with Nightmares on Wax, jazz and broken beat vocalist Sara Garvey.

Groove Armada founder member Andy Cato will be joined by regular vocalist MC M.A.D.

A trio of talented vocalists, Adetoun Rattenbury, Sabrina Ramikie and The Voice’s Jaz Ellington, will also take centre stage for an array of big club and electronica anthems. The musical masterminds behind the event, composer and arranger Cliff Masterson and musical director Steve Anderson boast credits including Kylie Minogue, Emeli Sandé and Leona Lewis.



Doors for the event will open from 6.30pm with DJs from 6.45pm and live performances from 8.15pm.

A number of street food catering concessions together with a fully licenced multi-pour festival style bar in partnership with Heineken will be available within the specially created outdoor arena. The venue is also fully accessible with a raised viewing platform, disabled toilets and a Changing Places high dependency unit. Full accessibility information and companion ticket details are available from the venue website or by calling the City Centre Box office.

The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics event is organised in partnership between Leeds City Council and Opera North as part of the annual Opera North in the City festival, which opens on Friday 26 July with 80s Classical – featuring original guest vocalists including Jimmy Somerville and Nik Kershaw – and closes with a live soundtrack screening of Jurassic Park on Sunday 28 July.

For further details about the full Millennium Square Summer Series programme, ticketing, venue and visitor information visit www.millsqleeds.com

