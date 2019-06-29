Veterans lead Armed Forces Day parade and event in Leeds

Have your say

Hundreds of armed forces personnel and veterans lined the streets of Leeds on Saturday for a huge Armed Forces Day event.

The event began with a parade of veterans and current members of the armed forces and cadets marching in Albion Street and Briggate in the city centre.

Lord Mayor

Lord Mayor Councillor Eileen Taylor read a speech as hundreds of members of the public stood in respectful silence before the parade moved on.

A huge plane, a climbing wall and an interactive military stall were all on offer.

Many children spoke to cadet recruitment personnel while veterans shared stories of their time in service.

Gary Mitchell served for 23 years in the armed forces said he believes the event will grow through word of mouth.

Armed Forces Day

He said: "I think it will grow as more people become aware of it.

"I did 23 years of service.

"I served in Bosnia, Germany, Canada.

"I started off in the Royal District Corp in communications.

Armed Forces Day

"I think the event will just get better and better."

Ronnie Barrow and Tony Rothery were both members of the Yorkshire light infantry.

They were helping out on a stall fundraising.

Ronnie served for six years while Tony served for 12 years all over the world.

They said the event was a great success which has got "better and better" every year.

Ronnie said: "The march has got longer with more people.

"The event has been going about ten years, there are more stalls than ever.

"There are so many people here."