TV's Kate Humble wants you for new show - how to apply

Kate Humble is set to host a new television series for Channel 5 and is looking for people to take part.

The channel has commissioned Glasgow based production company, Raise the Roof Productions and Motion Content Group to make Twice The Life for Half The Price, an aspirational life change series for families looking for the ultimate quality of life.

The six-part series, earmarked for transmission later in the year, helps families desperate to leave the rat race behind and radically transform their quality of life.

Kate Humble said:

“Over a decade ago I made a big move, waved goodbye to life in the city and set up home in rural Wales," said Kate.

"It was a huge change and even though I had grown up in the country, I soon discovered I had lots to learn.

"I am really looking forward to meeting the families who are about to undertake this same journey, following their progress and hopefully being able to help and support them along the way. Will leaving behind the hubbub of city life help them achieve their dream of Twice the Life?”

Whether they are moving to run a smallholding, a B&B, or to make the most of the great outdoors, the series will see them list their cramped suburban semi, and get on the road to the ultimate change under the guidance of presenter Kate Humble who will offer motivation, tips and a wealth of support.

They are looking for people who have decided to make a new start and people moving far from their current location to buy in a rural area are especially encouraged to apply. This is not about second homes, this is about people moving and settling into a community.

Raise the Roof Productions is an independent television production company partly owned by Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer that specialises in making factual programmes.

People who take part in this upcoming series will benefit from advice and support from its presenter, Kate, an advocate of rural living, to help them overcome the challenges of the move and settle into their brand new life. For details on how to apply, email: life@raisetheroofproductions.com.