Tickets on sale for musical Pal Joey - a first for Scarborough stage

Booking has opened for the latest production by UK Foundation for Dance – Pal Joey - the first time the musical has been done in Scarborough

.The Rodgers and Hart’s bitter-sweet 1940 Broadway musical gave Singing in the Rain star Gene Kelly his first leading role and launched him on the path to Hollywood stardom.

The rarely-seen musical is set around a 1930s Chicago nightclub, and follows the doings of a charmingly hopeless singer, Joey Evans, who finds the women he meets every bit as irresistible as they find him.

“It’s a hugely entertaining musical for grown-ups,” said director Tim Tubbs.

It is cynical, sophisticated, intimate, stylish and brash, with a terrific score of great songs,” he said.

They include the standards Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered and I Could Write A Book.

Also in the score is You Mustn’t Kick It Around, Plant You Now, Dig You Later, What Is a Man? In Our Little Den (of Iniquity), and Take Him.

“We’ve a fantastic cast and production team,” said Tim.

The show will introduce a new leading man to Scarborough audiences.

Tom Astbury plays in the key role of Joey, a charmer the women cannot resist, whether it’s nightclub chanteuse Gladys, married socialite Vera, dewy-eyed typist Linda or seen-it-all columnist Melba.”

Under the expert musical direction of Alex Weatherhill, Pal Joey is directed by Tim Tubbs and choreographed by Katrina Flynn.

The show’s cast includes:

Tom Astbury – Joey

Georgie Samuels – Vera

Rebecca Kelly-Evans – Gladys

Pippa Mundey – Linda

Sarah Cox – Melba

Claire Edwards – Valerie

Nathan Mundey – Victor

Keagan Lee Jones – Mike

Andrew Clay – Louis

Robin Newman – Ernest

Chris Curtis – Ludlow

Dave Blaker – Jack

There will also be six dancers and nine singers.

Pal Joey was last staged in London at what was then the Albery, now the Noel Coward Theatre, in 1980.

It starred Dame Sian Phillips in her first singing role as Vera and Denis Lawson, now known for New Tricks, as Joey.

The low-key affair transferred into the West End from the Half Moon, now a restaurant.

Both Phillips and Lawson went on to star in other musicals: Phillips in Peg and Gigi and Lawson in the lead role of Mr Cinders.

The film version – which bared little resemblance to the stage musical – starred Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth and Kim Novak.

The Lady is a Tramp and I Didn’t Know What Time it Was are in the film – but not the stage

show.

The UK Foundation for Dance production of Pal will be staged at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Thursday October 3 to Saturday October 5, daily at 7.30pm, and on Sunday October 6 at 3pm.

Tickets: £12 (seniors £10, under-18s £7.50.

Groups: one free with every 10 purchased.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or www.ymcascarborough.uk