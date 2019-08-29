This Leeds festival is the only such Goth event in West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire’s only goth festival, Goth City, returns in October with a theme celebrating unity.

This event, ‘Goth City IV: Pax Gothica’, has a line-up including local goth legends The Society, and top UK goth act, The Last Cry, with rising dark-rockers Bad Pollyanna, chart-conquering northerners Auger, and many more.

Taking place from October 11-19, Goth City Festival is a city-wide musical and cultural festival that celebrates Leeds’ gothic and post-punk heritage, and that of Yorkshire generally, with varied events and more than 20 bands and performers. All proceeds go to PAFRAS (Positive Action For Refugees and Asylum Seekers).Tickets are £35, visit www.gothcity.co.uk.