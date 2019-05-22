This is the smallest venue on Al Stewart's Hits and Misses tour

He played at the first ever Glastonbury Festival and was a star of the legendary British folk revival of the Sixties and Seventies.

Now Al Stewart has confirmed he is to play live at Pocklington Arts Centre later this year – the smallest venue - 200 seats - he is playing on his Hits and Misses tour.

After touring the USA for the past year with his electric band The Empty Pockets, Al is bringing the show to the UK and will play the centre on Thursday October 24 at 8pm.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “It is such a huge privilege to have secured a live date with the legendary Al Stewart for what will be a full band show, especially as we are the smallest venue on his whole tour, making for an amazing intimate show.

“Tickets are selling fast so I would recommend getting yours now or risk missing out on this incredible opportunity.”

Al will be playing selections from his deep catalogue along with favourites Year Of The Cat, Time Passages, On the Border, Nostradamus and Roads To Moscow.

The Scottish-born singer-songwriter has released nearly 20 records featuring brilliant backing musicians including Jimmy Page, Phil Collins, Richard Thompson, and Peter White.

His career spans four decades as a key figure in British music. He played at the first ever Glastonbury Festival in 1970, worked with Yoko Ono pre-Lennon and shared a London apartment with a young Paul Simon.

Al Stewart and the Empty Pockets will be live at Pocklington Arts Centre on Thursday October 24 at 8pm.

Tickets £37 on sale now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box office: on 01759 301547.