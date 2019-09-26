This campaign across Leeds is linked to a new city festival embracing diversity

A bid to bring people of all ages, faiths and backgrounds together for a festival earmarking Leeds as a city of compassion, was launched this week.

The Leeds Kindness Revolution will count down to a city wide festival next year, coupled to a campaign for kindness, involving groups, individuals, businesses and schools.

Together, they will work to link Leeds to an international network of compassionate cities and one of the best places to live, work and play in the UK.

An inaugural event at the Jamyang Buddhist Centre in Leeds included musical cabaret by Captain of The Lost Waves, while Leeds writer and artist Paul Heaney provided poetry for the occasion.

Co-founder of the project, Andy Bradley, spoke about how organisations and Government can implement ‘new key performance indicators’, renamed ‘kindness performance indicators’ for this purpose.

Representatives of diverse groups including Leeds Inter Faith Forum, Leeds City Museum, MoMM’s mindfulness network, the Network of Wellbeing, and local businesses such as Easier Inc and Succeed Training, heard about plans for creating The Leeds Festival of Kindness, Compassion and Wellbeing.

They were told it will be a multi-venue festival showcasing the work of thousands of individuals, voluntary groups, communities and businesses across the city next year.

Project lead Gloria Kimberley said: “There is a lot of kindness going on out there - even in these troubled times, and we want people to hear about it.

“Kindness, compassion and wellbeing represent a foundational ecology for human flourishing and we want to nurture that in our city”.

She shared plans for the future festival and the many ways in which people can get involved.

A year of events will lead up to the main week of the festival from September 5 to 13, 2020, with a view to it being an annual event.

The festival will enable schools, groups, communities and businesses to organize activities as well as attending talks, films, food and arts events at city centre venues, with the ultimate aim of creating a city that is totally inclusive and supportive of all its residents and workers. For more details email info@kinderleeds.org.