The Yorkshire-shot movies and film events to look forward to this autumn

Autumn is the ideal time to find a cosy cinema or get tucked up on the sofa and enjoy the latest film and TV.

Many productions and events which were filmed or are organised to take place in Yorkshire are also coming up over the next few months - so here's our round-up of some highlights.

Hyde Park Picture House. Pic: James Hardisty.

Personal History of David Copperfield, a Charles Dickens-inspired film was partly shot in Hull, with locations around Prince Street and the Land of Green Ginger doubling for London in 1840.

It opened the PFI London Film Festival last night but is tipped for general release in the coming months.

The Independent Direction Film Festival (INDIs) and the Leeds International Film Festival return over the next two months.

The first festival takes place across various independent venues in Leeds from October 10 to 13, offering specialist screenings of films including independent British and international cinema, industry sessions, panel discussions and other events entirely curated for an audience aged 16 to 30.

Sally Wainwright. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds International Film Festival (LIFF) - a qualifying film festival for the Academy Awards and BAFTAs - runs from November 6 to 21.

It presents more than 300 screenings and events at new and landmark venues including Vue Leeds at The Light, Everyman Leeds, Hyde Park Picture House and Leeds Town Hall.

In Bradford, the National Science and Media Museum is hosting its Widescreen Weekend between October 10 and 13.

The festival kicks off with the Steven Spielberg's visual feast Ready Player One (2018) from a 70mm print, and closes with a 60th anniversary screening of Ben-Hur (directed by William Wyler, 1959) featuring Charlton Heston in the starring role and the now legendary chariot race scene.

All Creatures Great and Small, a Channel 5 adaption of James Herriot stories, is not due out until next year, but filming takes place this autumn.

It shoots on location in Yorkshire, and producers are working with Alf Wight's family to get the show right.

The finale of BBC comedy Scarborough will also hit the small screen this month.

The show, starring Jason Manford and Catherine Tyldesley as a reunited couple, is due to finish on BBC One on Friday October 11.

Writer and director Derren Litten has said he will fly to Yorkshire from his home near Benidorm to reunite with locals in the pub for the last episode of the series.

Top television writer Sally Wainwright is to share stories of her career in the screen industry at an event in Leeds.

The Women in Film and TV (WFTV) network is hosting the session with the Gentleman Jack creator at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre at Northern Ballet between 7pm and 10pm on Tuesday October 15.

Official Secrets, in which Keira Knightly plays whistleblower Katharine Gun, goes on general release on October 18.

The thriller was partly filmed at Bradford's City Hall, in Leeds and areas of North Yorkshire.

John Carpenter’s horror classic Halloween will get a 40th anniversary screening at Hyde Park Picture House in Leeds on Saturday October 26 as part of its Creatures of the Night late showings series.

The Aesthetica Short Film Festival returns to York between November 6 and 10.

Founded in 2011, is an international film festival which takes place annually and acts as a celebration of independent film from around the world.

It is also a BAFTA-qualifying short film festival.

Band of Gold, an stage adaption of Kay Mellor's TV show from the 1990s, heads to Leeds Grand theatre between November 28 and December 14.