The Hollies tour to Scarborough Spa - tickets on sale tomorrow

The Hollies, one of Britain’s best-loved bands, will visit Scarborough Spa next year.

As part of their The Road is Long Tour the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their extensive back catalogue of memorable hits on Saturday April 25.

Their soaring, distinctive harmonies, brilliantly crafted songs, and cultivated musicianship has ensured the longevity of one of the greatest Pop groups to emerge from the early 1960s British Rock revolution - when British Music began to shake the world.

With a track record as luminous and colossal as The Hollies, it’s difficult to know where to begin.

The band have released some of the best-loved pop songs ever: The Air That I Breathe, American number 1: Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress), Bus Stop, I’m Alive, Carrie Anne, the soul-stirring He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother... the list goes on.

From 1963 through to the mid-70’s, The Hollies had 18 Top ten hits. He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother gave them another No 1 hit when re-released in 1988. “I’m Alive” had been their first chart topper back in 1965.

The Hollies are Tony Hicks and Bobby Elliott, bassist and singer, Ray Stiles, formerly with Mud. He has been with The Hollies for 35 years.

Keyboardist Ian Parker, who has worked with Clannad and Chuck Berry has been in the group for almost as long. Guitarist/singer Steve Lauri is on the frontline next to lead vocalist Peter Howarth, who both joined the band in 2004.

Tickets for The Hollies go on sale on Friday 5 July at 10am from Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk