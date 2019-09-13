The 1975 announce huge Leeds First Direct Arena show - here is when you can see them

Have your say

The 1975 have announced a huge headline show at Leeds First Direct Arena as part of a new tour.

The 1975 are an English pop rock band originally formed in Cheshire.

Now based in Manchester, the band consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel.

The band, who recently headlined Leeds Festival, are embarking on a 12 date UK tour.

On 21st February 2020, the band will release their fourth album titled "Notes on a conditional form".

The band are set to take to the stage in Leeds on February 17th, 2020.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday September 20th.