Teen band storms through to finals of Leeds’ competition

A young band of school pals from Otley has made it through to the final round of the city’s Breeze has Talent competition.

Men in Glass Houses comprises three teenagers, all GCSE music students, from Prince Henry’s Grammar School in Otley.

They will play off against other talented youngsters at the final on October 13, at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre.

Band members Harrisen Crowder and Will McPherson, both 14, and Marcus Dodd, 15, already have a growing following on Spotify, with over 10,000 streams of their music so far.

Their latest EP, Static, has just released on Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.

“It’s brilliant to have reached the Breeze final. They have been so supportive of our music on the way through the competition and we are really looking forward to playing to a packed house,” said Will McPherson.

Peter Condry, faculty leader for performing arts at Prince Henry’s Grammar School said of the trio: “The boys have done really well to have reached the Breeze Final against tough competition.

“They are all talented musicians who have enjoyed performing in many different school events, so it’s great to see them writing their own music and developing their own style.”

To find out more about Men In Glass Houses visit the website www.meninglasshouses.com.

The winner of Breeze has Talent will perform live on stage at the Leeds Christmas Lights switch on.

The top act will also receive prizes worth £300, while the runners-up will receive prizes worth £200, and the third placed act will take home prizes worth £100.