Slam Dunk Festival 2020: first headliner announced for Leeds date next year

Slam Dunk Festival has announced the first wave of bands for 2020, with Don Broco revealed as the first headliner for next year's hotly anticipated event.

The Bedford rock titans will top the bill in an exclusive festival appearance at Temple Newsam next May.

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 line-up

In a mega pop punk billing Don Broco are set to be joined by a string of big name bands, with organisers announcing State Champs, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Bayside and Issues will also be on next year's bill.

Godfathers of pop punk Motion City Soundtrack are set to make an unmissable return to the stage when they reunite on UK soil next year, exclusively to Slam Dunk.

Teasing the heavier side of Slam Dunk, Ice Nine Kills and Hands Like Houses complete the first wave of bands confirmed for the 2020 event, giving music fans plenty to look forward to.

Pop-punk favourites Mayday Parade were among the first wave of bands to be announced

Ben Ray, Slam Dunk festival director, said, "2019 was a big year for us, with the festival moving to fully outdoor sites. It was a massive success so I'm pleased that we are returning to them.

"Don Broco headlining is pretty special for me as they are the definition of a homegrown band.

"They first played in 2011 on the new bands stage and have risen through the ranks to the top of the bill."

Ahead of their headline performance, Don Broco said, "We bloody love Slam Dunk so it's a massive honour to be asked to headline next year!

"It was out first proper festival booking way back when and since we've played slots throughout the year on pretty much all the stages, most recently a very surreal performance for us the year before last playing to a sea of Rob face masks on the main stage.

"With this being our first ever festival headline, we will certainly be making it a show to remember."

When are tickets on sale?

Slam Dunk will take place on Saturday 23 May 2020 at Temple Newsam.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 27 September at 10am and will be available from the Slam Dunk Festival website.

Prices range from £59 for a limited number of early bird tickets, up to £99 for VIP tickets.