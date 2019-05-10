Slam Dunk Festival 2019: Leeds line-up, gate times and how to get tickets

Have your say

Festival season is almost upon us, with music fans set to get their dose of pop-rock, ska-punk and metal this month as Slam Dunk makes its return to Leeds.

The alternative music festival will be held on the May bank holiday, with this year's event taking place outside of the city centre at Temple Newsam Park.

All Time Low will play Slam Dunk Festival 2019 in Leeds

Among the headliners for 2019 are All Time Low, Bullet For My Valentine, NOFX, Glassjaw and Plain White T's, providing a strong line-up of punk, rock and metal.

When is Slam Dunk Festival 2019?

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place on Saturday 25 May 2019 at Temple Newsam Park.

It is a one day event with no camping available.

Who is playing at Slam Dunk Festival 2019?

The stage headliners for 2019 are All Time Low, NOFX, Bullet for My Valentine, Glassjaw, The Menzingers, Plain White T's, I Don’t Know How but They Found Me and Justin Courtney Pierre from Motion City Soundtrack.

Due to having two outdoor sites, Slam Dunk is able to cut down on stage clashes this year so attendees can see as many of the acts on the line-up as possible.

There will be no clashes between the Jägermeister and Impericon stages, ensuring fans of hardcore and metalcore will be able to catch both stage line-ups throughout the day.

What time will the gates open?

The gates will open at 9am for festival-goers to get their wristbands.

The music will kick off at approximately 11.45am and all bands will finish performing by 10pm.

Who can attend Slam Dunk Festival 2019?

To attend Slam Dunk Festival you need to be aged 14 years or older.

If you are aged over 18, it is advised you bring along ID as you will be asked for proof of age at the bar if you want to buy an alcoholic drink.

What can you bring to Slam Dunk Festival 2019?

There will be security checks on entrance to the festival, with attendees asked to abide by the following rules:

Bags - backpacks smaller than an A3 piece of paper will be permitted into the festival

ID - it is recommended that attendees bring ID to the festival, as all bars require this to serve you. Cards bearing the PASS hologram, a photographic driving licence, or a passport will all be accepted

Food and drink - attendees are not permitted to bring food and drink into the festival. There will be a range of food stalls, bars and water available across the site

Charger packs - attendees are allowed to bring charger packs for mobile devices if it fits within the sizes of the bag policy

Medication - attendees can bring medication labelled in their name (bring ID) and are advised to make security aware before entering the checks

Recreational drugs - there is a strict anti-drugs policy. The use of illegal substances including new psychoactive substances (NPS) or similar is strictly forbidden. Any persons found in possession of illegal or illicit substances will be ejected and substances seized

How to buy tickets for Slam Dunk Festival 2019?

General admission tickets for Slam Dunk are priced at £59 per person.

Tickets are available to purchase from See Tickets and Lunatickets.

Additional official ticketing outlets for Slam Dunk North are Crash Records, Jumbo Records, Ticketmaster / Ticketweb and Big Green Coach.

Customers requiring disabled access to the festival are requested to buy tickets from Luna Tickets and See Tickets. You can request an access wristband from the Access Customers Page.

Tickets for the afterparty, held at Leeds University Union, will be sold separately at the festival.