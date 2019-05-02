Six of the best family days out in Leeds this bank holiday

- LEEDS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL

Prepare for a day of family fun, with music, dance, science experiments and virtual reality, as Leeds International Festival returns to the city.

Family Day sees several events united to provide a day of excitement for the festival’s younger guests, this Monday from 10am to 4pm. Expect fascinating experiments, family raves, and get hands-on and creative in a number of crafting workshops at venues across Leeds - plus don’t forget your dancing shoes. Visit L19 - Family Day on Facebook for more details on the day’s line-up.

VE Day celebrations

- TEDDY BEAR SPECIALS, MIDDLETON RAILWAY

Bring your teddies to see the bluebells this weekend, and support the Marie Curie charity. This Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, in collaboration with Friends of Middleton Park, some trains from Middleton Railway in Hunslet will be met at Park Halt for a walk around the bluebell displays in the park. Tha walks are fairly short and suitable for families, and pushchairs. Children with a teddy travel free at this fun, annual event.

No booking required just turn up on the day you wish to travel, from 11am to 4pm.

- FARSLEY VILLAGE VE DAY CELEBRATIONS

Family fun and dog show

Take a step back in time this Sunday, from 12pm to 11pm, as Farsley Village prepares to celebrate VE day - 1940s style.

Join in the family-friendly festivities to mark the end of World War Two in Europe, and honour the fallen of all conflicts.

There will be lots of 1940s fun and entertainment throughout the day, and a variety of military vehicles on display.

The event will run from The Village Wine Bar and down Farsley Town Street, to help raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Leeds City Vintage Market

- LEEDS MONTHLY VINTAGE MARKET, LEEDS KIRKGATE MARKET

Advintageous are heading back to Leeds Market this Saturday, from 10am to 4.30pm, and everyone is invited to come and join in the fun, at Europe’s largest and oldest indoor market - right here in the centre of Leeds.

The market is held on the first Saturday of every month, and there will be a whole host of live vintage entertainment running throughout the day, so feel free to bring your dancing shoes along - or pick up a pair while you’re there. There will also be over 40 stalls selling everything imaginable. Happy shopping!

- MERRION STREET BANK HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

Merrion Street

The Merrion Street festival is back for another Bank Holiday Sunday, running from 12pm to 12am this weekend.

A whole host of Leeds venues are joining forces once again to bring you a day of live music, street food, and drinks.

There will be a specially curated stage of musicians from Double Denim Live, outdoor seating - here’s hoping the weather holds up! - and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

The event is free entry for all - and even the family dog is welcome!

- DOG SHOW & FAMILY FUN DAY, HORSFORTH HALL PARK CRICKET CLUB

You know it’s going to be a good family day out if even the family dog is welcome.

Head down to the Ring Road cricket club this Monday, from 11.30am-4.30pm for a day of family entertainment.

Everyone is welcome, with all kids of family fun on the agenda, for all ages. Try and teach your pooch a few last minute tricks ahead of the dog show, with some fun dog classes, and enjoy an incredible exhibition from Tailwaggers Dog Display team, plus a visit from Calverly Chasers Flyball team.