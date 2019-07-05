Rupert Stroud to launch new album with Leeds gig

Acclaimed Yorkshire singer-songwriter Rupert Stroud releases his new album Along The Low this month.

Along The Low highlights his command of timeless rock songwriting, indie-folk soundscapes and his yearning vocal melodies, and follows BBC Radio and widespread press acclaim for his previous releases. He will launch the album with a gig at Headrow House on Friday July 12.

“I recently heard somewhere that writing the lyrics which scare you the most are the ones that mean the most,” explains Stroud on his writing process for the new album. “My spectrum of emotions and experiences are inherent in these songs – from the universal feelings of love and loss, to personal struggles and the struggles of those close to me.

“This latest album is born from my home studio, in a converted water tower which sits elevated above the banks of the River Wharfe in the Yorkshire Dales. Any time of day or night, I can step into my studio with an idea and work on it straight away. I have a beautiful view of the river flowing by and the stunning landscape – it’s creatively liberating and incredibly inspiring.”

Stroud’s powerful, rootsy folk-rock and beat-driven sound oozes with heartfelt melodies and sweeping choruses. His emotive songs have been played across BBC 6Music, BBC Radio 2 and Radio X, and have been heard soundtracking hit shows on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky Sports.

Gaining new fans wherever they play, Stroud and his band have opened for James Blunt, Gavin James and Texas and have also shared the stage with Tom Speight, Little Comets and Jake Isaac.

