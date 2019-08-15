Rocky Horror Show brings Strictly champion Joanne Clifton and Duncan James to Leeds Grand Theatre

Television and pop stars are coming to Leeds as the city stages a production of The Rocky Horror Show.

The cult classic heads to Leeds Grand Theatre between August 19 and 24 and features Duncan James from boy band Blue, who plays Frank n Furter, and Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton, who plays Janet.

Blue member Duncan James in the Rocky Horror Show.

-> How the BBC's Gentleman Jack sparked global awe of Yorkshire rebel Anne Lister and Shibden Hall

The West Yorkshire production comes after an outing at the Grand Opera House in York between June 10 and 15, and ahead of a run at Hull New Theatre between September 30 and October 5 later this year.

Including songs such as the Time Warp, the show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two college students who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house while on their way to visit their favourite professor.

It leads to an adventure of fun, frocks and frivolity, bursting with famous songs and outrageous outfits.

Blue star James appears in flamboyant drag outfits in the role.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs.

-> Shakespeare for everybody' - how York's Rose Theatre is bringing the Bard's beauty and brilliance to new audiences

It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called The Rocky Horror Picture Show, an adaptation which took more than $135 million at the box office and is still shown in cinemas around the

world over 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history.

The theatre production has been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into over 20 languages.

Many stars including Russell Crowe - the narrator of the new Leeds United documentary - Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in various versions of the show.

In Leeds, Steve Punt will narrate the production, but show veteran Kristian Lavercombe will take over duties for one night only on August 22.