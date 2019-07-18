Piroshka: ‘There was an awareness of not wanting to come out with Lush Mark II’

Miki Berenyi’s old band Lush might be no more but the singer and guitarist is back in action in a new group, Piroshka.

The four-piece include Justin Welch, former drummer with Elastica, Modern English bassist Mick Conroy and KJ ‘Moose’ McKillop, guitarist with the 90s indie band Moose and Miki’s longtime partner.

The band aims to build on the musical momentum that Berenyi feels she’d regained after Lush’s short-lived reunion which ended in 2016. Between the band’s first break-up in 1998 and their reformation in 2015 she’d largely stayed away from music, raising a family and working as a magazine sub-editor.

“I’m not a great instigator,” she says, explaining Piroshka’s formation. “The Lush reunion was largely driven by Emma [Anderson]. Once it was ending, it was Justin who was sort of driving, he just said ‘If you want to do something I’ll do something with you’ and he sent me some bits and pieces. It wasn’t a massive plan but I did enjoy playing again, I’d forgotten how much I missed it.”

Welch had played in the latter version of Lush, replacing the late Chris Acland, while Conroy came on board for their last gig, after the departure of Phil King. “It’s quite a big deal asking somebody to learn 21 songs for one flaming gig and actually Moose suggested Mick,” Miki says. “Mick had played with Moose back in the day and he said ‘He’s a phenomenal bass player, he can do it’. I did know Mick but not as well as Moose did, but we got on really well so when it was suggested to do something afterwards it was just a matter of asking Mick ‘Would you be up for it?’ and he was like ‘Yeah, absolutely’.”

Piroshka’s name derives from a Hungarian folk tale. “It’s what you would say for Little Red Riding Hood, I think it’s also quite an old-fashioned woman’s name as well,” says Berenyi, whose father was born in Hungary. “Piros is red, so that’s the link.”

Piroshka

Given the band members’ musical heritage, it was perhaps inevitable they found Piroshka swiftly labelled a ‘supergroup’. “To be honest, it wasn’t a term I particularly objected to until someone used it in a really cynical way to shoot us down before we’d even started,” Berenyi says. “Maybe because ‘supergroup’ implies you’ve looked down some sort of directory to create this band with maximum impact, when actually it was completely organic and accidental.”

Unlike in Lush, where Berenyi usually wrote alone, Piroshka’s approach has been much more collaborative. “It was just completely different because first of all modern technology, that idea that you can just send files around to each other, which is preferable for me, I’m not a brilliant musician so the idea of sitting down and jamming is a bit daunting, but if someone sends you something you’ve got time to sit down and work on what they’ve sent you.

“I think then there was the issue that we were self-funding pretty much throughout the whole recording. Obviously me and Moose live together but everyone else lives in different cities so when we did get together to go through the songs in a rehearsal studio or to record them it was really limited time plus we were paying for it ourselves, so it was quite intense but really good fun. There wasn’t time to faff about, if someone had an idea they’d just come out with it and everyone would go ‘Great’, which was nice, actually. It was ego-free and because all the songs were really collaborative there wasn’t any of tiptoeing around. Because it was everybody’s song I think that makes it a different experience.”

Brickbat, the band’s debut album, includes songs about school shootings, social inequality and Brexit along with reflections on parenthood. “It grew quite organically and maybe because the songs are so collaborative, Justin would send me a drumbeat and he’d give me a title like ‘Protest’, beyond that there wasn’t any real indication of what the song would be about so I’d build something around his idea, but something like Blameless, which very much started with me, then I was going down a more personal route. It’s not particularly a manifesto, it was just go-whatever-way-it-takes-you kind of thing.

The problem with any scene as it’s defined is that I don’t think anybody really wants to be a part of it. Miki Berenyi

“There was an awareness of not wanting to come out with Lush Mark II, and it’s quite a weird thing to suddenly put boundaries on what you’re doing and to say ‘Can I write about that because it’s the sort of thing I covered in Lush?’ But going against that, I was only ever in Lush, that’s the way I write songs, that’s the way I sing, I’m not going to completely up-end it because it’s a different project, but I suppose it’s just finding the boundaries of where that settles. I think it does settle naturally because you’re working with a different set of people. Possibly as we progress the influences people see from Lush or Moose or any of those things will maybe start to become less relevant.”

Berenyi once described touring with her former band as being like a ‘travelling circus’. She’s expecting life on the road to be slightly different now. “To be fair, I think every band is like a travelling circus, I don’t think Lush was particularly wild. When everyone was getting on it was brilliant fun going on tour with Lush and I’m pretty sure it will be the same with this lot, although more creaky knees and less 4am drinking sessions.”

While Lush might occasionally have been lumped in with their 80s and 90s contemporaries, Berenyi says they never felt part of the shoegazing or Britpop scenes. “The problem with any scene as it’s defined is that I don’t think anybody really wants to be a part of it,” she says. “It’s all right if you’re My Bloody Valentine and you’re seen as this genius icing on the cake, but it’s defined by the people at the top and then for everyone else you’re labelled as a bit lacking, certainly with Britpop, which was a very male thing, I thought, then it just looked like me and Emma trying to be laddish which p***ed me off. It’s not we thought like ‘Oh brilliant, we’re part of the Britpop scene, thank God, I’m so f***ing delighted’. I think most bands kick against that.

“For people at the top it’s fine because they’re lauded as trailblazing it, for everyone else it’s like you’re hitching your wagon to them, so I never really liked being part of a scene. There were a lot of bands in shoe-y scene that I liked but I didn’t really get it, I didn’t think there was a huge amount of similarity between Lush and Ride, the same with the Pale Saints, or any of those bands. We didn’t sound like the Valentines, and I don’t mean that in a good or a bad way – yes, you can say there were a lot of guitar effects and the vocals were quite sunk, but beyond that I don’t see it.

“And then in the next breath everyone’s going ‘Oh, you’re Britpop now’ which was like the total opposite. It’s not like we developed some sass and attitude overnight, we thought ‘It’s Britpop now so we’d better big that side of us up’. It wasn’t like that.”

Piroshka play at Deer Shed Festival, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire on July 27. www.facebook.com/piroshkaband/