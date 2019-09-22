Peaky Blinders link to Bradford City Hall boosts interest ahead of series finale

Interest in Bradford's City Hall has increased as the landmark appeared in episodes of the latest series, a local screen industry expert has said.

Scenes from season five of the BBC family gangster drama - which ends tonight - were shot at the Grade I building's Lord Mayor suite.

Sam Claflin, who plays far-right politician Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders. Pictire: Lee McLean / SWNS.

It was mocked up as the Parliamentary office of Tommy Shelby MP - one of the latest of many rooms there used as sets for the popular show.

David Wilson, director of Bradford Unesco City of Film, said: "The latest season of Peaky Blinders certainly hasn't disappointed and I think it's the best yet.

"The Lord Mayor's office in City Hall, Bradford doubled as Tommy's office in Westminster and featured in just about every episode.

"We've had loads of enquiries from people wanting to know more about the Bradford locations in this season and the previous ones.

David Wilson outside Bradford City Hall. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"We look forward to supporting the future series which are now starting production.

"Peaky Blinders comes in a long line of major TV dramas using locations across the Yorkshire region including ABC Murders, Victoria and Gentlemen Jack and moat recently The English Game for Netflix.

"This level of production is providing great opportunities for local crew but also for additional services such as hotels and other local suppliers."

In the latest series, protagonist Tommy Shelby is approached for support by British Fascist leader Oswald Mosley, whom he describes as "the devil".

Yorkshire had its own dark brush with the far-right figure.

In September 1936, Mosley and around 1,000 "Blackshirts" marched from Calverley Street, in the centre of Leeds, to Holbeck Moor for a speech.

It became known as The Battle of Holbeck Moor - after an apparently 30,000-strong counter-protest turned out in force.

They sang the Red Flag as Mosley tried to speak and threw stones, at least one of which reportedly hit the fascist.

The last episode of Peaky Blinders takes place on BBC One tonight at 9pm.