Oktoberfest held at Yeadon Town Hall

Yeadon Town Hall has launched its first ever Oktoberfest celebration.

On Friday 18 and Saturday 19 October, the venue will be transformed into an amazing Bierkeller.

Audiences will be transported to Bavaria for a weekend of fantastic food, drink and live entertainment.

The event is taking place in the main auditorium which will be decorated in true Bavarian style while an oompah band performs for guests.

Jamie Hudson, director of Yeadon Town Hall, said: “Following the great success of our Gin and Prosecco Festival, we’re delighted to offer our very own Oktoberfest.

“Tickets to the event are just £10 which includes a two pint Stein glass to keep.”

Visit www.yeadontownhall.co.uk for more information.