Newly-formed band Dorothy Whites set to play debut gig in Leeds

A new band brought together following the tragic death of a Yorkshire musician is set to play their debut gig in Leeds.

The Dorothy Whites will get off the mark with an all-nighter at the venue at the Eiger Studios, in Hunslet, this weekend.

Full line-up for Saturday's Dorothy Whites gig

The group is a collaboration between members of Hull-based GST Cardinals and Leeds frontman Harley Dearing.

The GST Cardinals were stunned when their lead singer Dave Sinclair died suddenly of a heart attack in December 2017, aged just 31.

Since the tragedy, band members Ollie Boyce, Matt Robinson, Shane Brigham and Ryan Thornton have staged a number of benefit gigs in tribute to their friend to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

The band members enlisted Harley to do the vocals at a gig in December at the Adelphi in Hull.

Eiger Music Studios, Hunslet

The collaboration has spurred them on into forging the new band.

After months going back and forth across the M62 for rehearsals, the five-piece are now set to perform together on Saturday night with a full set list of new material.

Harley, from Middleton, a former member of Leeds bands The Isles and The Farrs, told the YEP he is looking forward to rolling back the years with his first gig in his home city for nine years.

He said: "It's going to be nerve racking getting behind the mike again after all this time but exciting to be working with such a sound group of lads.

"I've known the GSTs for years from playing at different gigs and Dave was a brilliant lad and very talented.

"I was honoured to be asked to play with them and they were massive boots to try to fill singing some of their songs.

"Since then we've gone from strength to strength, putting new stuff together and we can't wait to get out there again."

Leeds bands Mainline and Cool Hand Luke, plus Helter, from Hull, will also be performing on the night.

After the Dorothy Whites comes sets by DJs James Patta, Ryan Ingleby and Avant.

The doors open at 7pm until 3am.

Advance tickets for the event cost £5, £7 on the door.

For more information visit https://www.seetickets.com/event/the-dorothy-whites-friends/eiger-studios/1365296