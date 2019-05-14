National Theatre on big screens

two smash-hit broadcasts are being shown at Vue Leeds Kirkstall and The Light Leeds to mark the 10th anniversary of the National Theatre’s first live airings.

On Thursday, July 25, The Lehman Trilogy will be broadcast live from London’s West End following a sold-out run at the National Theatre and Broadway.

The original 2011 broadcast of One Man, Two Guvnors is also showing at Vue Leeds from Thursday, September 26. Its return to the National Theatre featured a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden.

Johnny Carr, at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “As always, we’re delighted to bring National Theatre broadcasts to Vue. It adds a real diversity to our programmes and the shows themselves are wonderful.”