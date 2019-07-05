Musicport day tickets go on sale as new acts added to line up

With Tier 2 weekend tickets having sold out for Musicport Festival’s 20th anniversary celebrations the organisers have now released Tier 3 & day tickets alongside details of which acts are performing on which day.

New additions to the line-up include comedian John Hegley, Manic Chord Theatre, Jo Freya, Annie Whitehead & Jennifer Maidman and Talaro (Gambia /CzechRep)

Plans are being made to involve 20 schools in workshops and events in the lead up to the event and the village tour is beginning to take shape with 8 concerts in villages surrounding Whitby with acts including Andy Irvine (Eire) Poor Nameless Boy (Canada) and Moussu T E Lei Jovents (France) performing in small venues on a pay what you feel basis for local residents.

Musicport runs at Whitby Pavilion from Friday October 18 to Sunday October 20

Tier 3 and day tickets are now on sale.

Friday: Misty in Roots : LO’JO: Warsaw Village Band: Jasdeep Singh Degun: Peace Artistes: Talaro: Mambo Jambo: Napoleon III: Manic Chord Theatre.

Saturday: Orchestra les Mangalepa : Catrin Finch and Sekou Keita: Lemn Sissay: Banco de Gaia: Amira Medunjanin: Reem Kelani: Orchestra that Fell to Earth: Sarah Jane Morris : Jim Moray Trio : Varldens Band: The Lake Poets : Riccardo Tesi: Martin Stephenson: John Hegley: Anne Niepold: Reg Meuross/Twelve Silk Handkerchiefs: The Hut People: Katie Spencer: Jo Freya Annie Whitehead & Jennifer Maidman: Jay Johnson

Sunday: Aziza Brahim : Peatbog Faeries: Moussu T et Lei Jovents: Belinda 0’Hooley: Holy Moly and the Crackers: The Little Unsaid : Me and My Friends: Rafiki Jazz : Commoners Choir : Harry Gallagher: Rebecca Riley Joe Solo: Joshua Burnell: Don't Feed the Peacocks: Rosie Brown: Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage: The Far Side

Tickets: 01947 603475 or www.musicportfestival.com