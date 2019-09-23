Music, comedy, dance, scandal and inspiration from the Leeds stage this autumn

There’s a real mixed bag of entertainment to attract people in to the Leeds City Varieties Music Hall throughout October.

The month warms up with stories and poems from Benjamin Zephaniah on October 5, as he aims to inspire by relating his experiences in fighting injustice and discrimination.

This awakening is followed on October 6 by Angela Carter’s Wise Children Screening. Her celebration of show business, family, forgiveness and hope, includes a liberal sprinkling of Shakespeare, and scandal.

A brand new show, with Greg Minaar, is next. His audience will be transported down the career road of the world champion mountain bike racer on October 8, from his keen, early days to the pressures of international competition.

Comedy follows on October 20 as Right Place Wrong Time arrives in Leeds, starring Tommy Cannon, Crissy Rock, Billy Pearce, Leah Bell, Paul Dunn and James De Lauch Hay. Prepare to laugh out loud as extraordinary events unfold in a small town setting.

An evening with Shaun Ryder, on October 29 sees the frontman from Happy Mondays and Black Grape share stories from the eighties and nineties, whisking you back to the Madchester era, The Hacienda club and Factory Records.

Then it’s a Spanish influence, and passionate flamenco from guitarist, composer and musician Juan Martin on October 30 with dancer Luisa Chichano and singer Amparo Heredia ‘La Repompilla’ accompany. On October 31, iconic American singer-songwriter, Rickie Lee Jones, makes a rare intimate appearance in Leeds to mark her album release, Kicks.