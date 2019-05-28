Middleton Park visitors flying high with kites

Have your say

Kites of all shapes and sizes were showcased in south Leeds as part of a spectacular park display.

The Kite Festival, organised by the Northern Kite Group, took place at The Clearings in Middleton Park.

Steve Grimwood among the kites at the clearings, Middleton Park, where The Northern Kite Group put on a spectacular display.

It featured a wide range of different kites, including some considered by the group to be among the biggest kites in the world.

David Bleasdale, pictured above with his huge cat kite in the park, was one of the visitors spotted during the display.

See the Yorkshire Evening Post tomorrow for a picture special, with a selection of eye-catching images featuring the different kites on show, taken by our photographer Tony Johnson.

For more information about events on offer at the park, visit the Friends of Middleton Park’s website at www.fomp.co.uk