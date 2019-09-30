Mahler symphony is a first for town and for orchestra

A first for the Ripon St Cecilia Orchestra and a first for Ripon is on its way in the form of Mahler’s Resurrection on Saturday October 12 at 7.45pm.

Published in 1897 after several years of work by the composer, it was voted by Music magazine the fifth best symphony of all time.

St Cecilia Orchestra will be at full force, under the baton of founder and conductor Xenophon Kelsey. Soloists will be Caitlin Hulcup, mezzo soprano, and Fflur Wyn, soprano in what promises to be a memorable evening.

Cleveland Philharmonic Choir, director John Forsyth, and Darlington Choral Society, director Richard Bloodworth, will also be taking part.

Caitlin is professor of singing at the Royal Academy of Music. Fflur is regarded as one of our foremost young sopranos. Recent performances include Handel Jephthah, Mozart Exultant Jubilate and Sophie in Der Rosenkavalier for Opera North.

There will be no interval.

Tickets from www.st.cecilia.org.uk Little Ripon Bookshop, Westgate; Henry Roberts Books, The Arcade; or at the door,