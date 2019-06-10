Lucy Beaumont tops comedy bill at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

Following the huge success of its inaugural night in, Canalside Comedy is back at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre with another line-up of comedians.

Host for the evening Richard Massara, who is one of the country’s most respected MCs, will be introducing Kiwi phenomenon Sully O’Sullivan and rapidly rising stars Jonny Pelham and Katie Tracey.

There is also a return for Lucy Beaumont, who will be doing a different set after proving such an audience favourite on the first night.

Edmund Tirbutt, co-founder of Canalside Comedy, said: “Once again we have come up with a splendidly varied line-up of really high-quality acts and, as we saw from our opening gig, the warm and friendly atmosphere of this amazing 117-seater theatre is tailor-made for stand-up comedy.

"This is definitely a night not to be missed.”

The comedy night is at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre on Sunday Juen 30.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk

