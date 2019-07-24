Love Island finale will NOT be shown in Leeds cinema

The Love Island finale will not be shown in a Leeds cinema anymore, despite an earlier announcement.

Last week, Showcase Cinemas across the country announced that they would be screening the finale live on the big screen.

However, with less than one week until the finale on Monday, July 29, Showcase has revealed it will no longer be screening the episode.

This means that the Showcase Leeds cinema, in the Birstall Retail Park, will not be airing the finale.

In an update posted on the company's Twitter account, the cinema said: "Update for Love Island fans: As you know, we love to open our doors for free to catch those unmissable TV moments.

"However, for various reasons, we are now unable to screen this year's Love Island finale – sorry to all those fans who’ve been in touch but we hope you enjoy the final."

There you have it - fans in Leeds will have to stick to the small screen for this year's Love Island finale.

It starts on ITV 2 at 9pm.