Look who is jetting in to Leeds, for a grand unveiling...

An artist and celebrated fashion photographer who has worked with many famous names jets to Leeds from the USA this week, to unveil his collection, Gaia.

During his September 15 appearance, Raphael Mazzucco will discuss inspirations and techniques.

He said: “ “Gaia is a nod to history and time, the female form, the mother and creator, nature and earth. Working on the collection has brought me back to nature in a way I really enjoy, enhancing the spontaneity of the image by utilising the raw materials I have around me.”

Mazzucco spent years honing his craft in Italy, France and Amsterdam, then worked on photographic campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, Guess Jeans, L’Oreal and Ralph Lauren in New York.

His work has appeared in L’Official, French & Italian Vogue, L’Uomo Vogue, Marie Claire, Playboy and Vanity Fair, with portraiture of actors including Benicio Del Toro, Matt Damon, Susan Sarandon and Elizabeth Banks, along with the fashion photography.

He swapped camera for canvas over nine years ago, to a great reception. Damien Hirst purchased one of his collections for over $750,000.

Last year, the artist unveiled a book celebrating his 25 year career. The Never Ending Summer features behind the scenes photography and memoirs, with anecdotes from models and muses including Pamela Anderson and Alessandra Ambrosio. Raphael Mazzucco will be in Castle Fine Art, County Arcade, Leeds, on September 15, between 1pm and 3pm. Prices for limited edition prints start at £595.