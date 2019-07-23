Line up revealed for TOP SECRET BLUES Festival at Scarborough Sa - tickets on sale Friday July 26

Scarborough’s not so TOP SECRET Blues Festival has announced its biggest ever line up for next year.

From its humble beginnings at Scarborough Blues Club, the festival continues to expand every year and next year a host of international artists will perform at Scarborough Spa over the weekend of Friday March 20 to Sunday March 22.

Due to demand the festival will now take place across two rooms in both Scarborough Spa’s Ocean Room and Grand Hall and the expansion has led to an extensive programme of the very best blues, R&B, classic soul, Americana, and roots music.

There is an international feel to the line up with many bands from the USA, including the Grammy Award winning blues and gospel singer Mike Farris.

The weekend will also include the UK premier – and possible only UK appearance – of Kaz Hawkins’ new stage show Memories of Etta, first performed at the Cognac Blues Festival in France earlier this month.

All performances are coordinated to ensure no clashes, so blues fans will be in no danger of missing any of the artists on the bill.

In addition to Kaz Hawkins and Mike Farris the full line-up includes:

The Billy Walton Band (USA)

Kyla Brox

Grainne Duffy (IRL)

Elles Bailey

Marcus Malone & Innes Sibun

Dog MacLeod (USA)

The Climax Blues Band

Joel Fisk & Jon Amor

The Guy Tortora Band (UK / USA)

Big Red & The Grinners

Bronwynne Brent (USA)

The Spikedrivers (UK / USA)

The Cinelli Brothers (ITA)

TC & The Moneymakers

The Rainbreakers

The Revolutionaires

Chris James & Martin Fletcher

The Mike Ross Band

Foreign Affairs

The Mighty Bosscats

Tickets on sale from 10am on Friday July 26 on 01723 821888 or www.scarboroughspa.co.uk