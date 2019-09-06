Light Night Leeds to make spectacular city centre return in October

A breath-taking parade of music and light will take an awestruck crowd of thousands on a journey into dreamland when Light Night Leeds returns next month.

The annual cultural spectacular is set to transform the city centre for the 15th year in a row on October 10, and October 11, (6pm until 11pm) with a stunning programme of more than 60 installations and performances by artists from across the world.

This year's event will explore the themes of mind, body and spirit, with an array of impressive artistic creations delving into everything from the intricate mechanics of the human body to the limitless realms of our imaginations.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "Light Night exemplifies the very best of culture in our city and we're incredibly proud that Leeds is home to such a world class celebration of creativity and imagination.

"Year after year, Light Night also brings together tens of thousands of people and families, giving them the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable spectacle and see both modern and historic Leeds from a completely different perspective."

Launching the highly-anticipated festival will be a magnificent procession of illuminated dancers, drummers, monsters and marionettes that will bring dreams to life on the streets of Leeds.

Beginning on The Headrow, the When Dreams Run Wild parade will feature a special centre-piece created by The Lantern Company and local community groups, Spanish artists El Carramato's Big Dancers and Picto Facto's giant Lampadophores from France, making their way through the city centre accompanied by performers from Northern Rascals and the Spark! LED Drummers.

The parade takes place on Thursday, October 10. at 7.30pm and will mark the official opening of this year's two-night extravaganza.

Supported by headline sponsors Vastint UK, the international festival will feature large scale projections and imaginative, interactive installations which will take over some of Leeds's most recognisable buildings and locations. Vastint UK will be presenting their own installation at the historic Tetley Brewery site at Light Night Leeds.

Among the other sites reimagined during the event will be Leeds Town Hall, Kirkgate Market, Leeds Dock and The Queen's Hotel. Elsewhere, the unmistakable white stonework of Leeds Civic Hall will once again be the backdrop for a striking digital artwork.

Polish visual artist Pani Pawlosky's piece Telekinetic Rumours will see the historic building on Millennium Square become the setting for a surrealistic projection that will examine the flow of energy between mind, body, and soul.

Pani, who has previously created large scale projections for events including the Berlin Festival of Lights, said: "Telekinetic Rumours is my private collection of thoughts on the subject of body, mind and spirit. It's surrealistic, energetic and edgy and I hope to evoke emotions in the audience through my artwork.

"This is my fourth large scale mapping and every time it's a crazy challenge which brings different ideas and difficulties. I have never been in Leeds before but I'm honoured to design my art for such a monumental building as Leeds Civic Hall."

Since Leeds held its first Light Night in 2004, the event has grown to become one of Europe's most popular festivals of its kind, regularly attracting more than 80,000 people and commissioning pieces from around the globe.

Light Night Leeds takes place on October 10 and 11 from 6pm until 11pm.

More details about the programme and installations will be released in the coming weeks.

To stay up-to-date, visit www.lightnightleeds.co.uk or follow @lightnightleeds on Twitter and Instagram.