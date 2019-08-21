Leeds West Indian Carnival 2019: No parking, stopping and waiting zones

There are sixteen no parking, stopping and waiting zones in place for Leeds West Indian Carnival 2019 - make sure you don't get caught out.
The restrictions are in place all day on Monday, August 26.
Here is the entire list of no parking/stopping/waiting areas in full:
Chapeltown Road
From Barrack Road to Harehills Avenue. Both sides.
Harehills Avenue
The whole. Both sides.
Harehills Lane
From Harehills Avenue to Roundhay Road
Avenue Hill
The whole. Both sides.
Spencer Place
The whole. Both sides.
Leopold Street
From Spencer Place to Cross Louis Street (except the bays outside 26-32 and 38-44). Both Sides.
Nassau Place
From Leopold Street to Louis Street. Both sides.
Louis Street
From Spencer Place to Cross Louis Street. Both sides.
Cross Louis Street
The whole. Both sides.
Laycock Place
The whole. Both sides.
Saville Mount
From Laycock Place to Chapeltown Road. Both sides.
Nice Avenue
The whole. Both sides.
Rossall Grove
The whole. Both sides.
Rossall Road
From Rossall Grove to Nice Avenue. Both sides.
Roundhay Road
From Easterly Road to Barrack Road
Barrack Road
The whole
