Leeds West Indian Carnival 2019: No parking, stopping and waiting zones

There are sixteen no parking, stopping and waiting zones in place for Leeds West Indian Carnival 2019 - make sure you don't get caught out.

The restrictions are in place all day on Monday, August 26.

Leeds Carnival 2018.

Here is the entire list of no parking/stopping/waiting areas in full:

Chapeltown Road

From Barrack Road to Harehills Avenue. Both sides.

Harehills Avenue

The whole. Both sides.

Harehills Lane

From Harehills Avenue to Roundhay Road

Avenue Hill

The whole. Both sides.

Spencer Place

The whole. Both sides.

Leopold Street

From Spencer Place to Cross Louis Street (except the bays outside 26-32 and 38-44). Both Sides.

Nassau Place

From Leopold Street to Louis Street. Both sides.

Louis Street

From Spencer Place to Cross Louis Street. Both sides.

Cross Louis Street

The whole. Both sides.

Laycock Place

The whole. Both sides.

Saville Mount

From Laycock Place to Chapeltown Road. Both sides.

Nice Avenue

The whole. Both sides.

Rossall Grove

The whole. Both sides.

Rossall Road

From Rossall Grove to Nice Avenue. Both sides.

Roundhay Road

From Easterly Road to Barrack Road

Barrack Road

The whole

