Leeds's Independent Directions Film Festival to champion new talent with screenings, VR and industry tips

New talent will be championed when Independent Directions Film Festival returns to venues across Leeds.

The INDIs, curated for 15 to 30-year-olds, "celebrates and nurtures" independent talent through film screenings, VR experiences, industry panels, workshops and networking between October 11 and 13.

Youngsters getting to grips with camera work. Credit: Independent Directions Film Festival.

Young and independent filmmakers are in with a chance of winning up to £2,750 worth of prizes through the festival's INDIs Awards.

Script workshops will help hopefuls with the treatment and how to pitch their screenplay, with special guests such as story producer Sophie Roper, script editor Gareth Phillips and actor/writer Dominic Brunt offering "bespoke critique" and advice on participants' writing ventures.

There will be specialist skill sessions across the weekend, including those on how to portray combat on screen, special effects makeup and location scouting.

These will include professionals in the industry such as fight director Mark Ruddick, who will teach an "extensive, practical workshop" on safe combat and stunts for the screen and make-up artist Laura Dickey who has worked with clients such as Channel 4, ASOS and upcoming feature film Official Secrets, which filmed in Yorkshire.

Credit: Independent Directions Film Festival.

Organisers will also host workshops offering career development and networking advice.

Visitors can join panelists from top film organisations across the UK such as Calls-based Screen Yorkshire, Creative England, BFI Network and ScreenSkills to be in the know for many of the grants and schemes available for independent filmmakers.

People can also find out how to host their own film screening and get distribution with panelists from Hyde Park Picture House, Cinema for All, Ourscreen and Scalarama.

Artists, filmmakers and bloggers from across the creative sector will also come together in panels on diversity, gender identity and revealing the stars of the future.

There will also be Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, Musical-aoke - a touring karaoke event celebrating musicals - and Oxide Ghost, a Michael Cumming's tribute to the satire series Brass Eye, which he directed between 1995 to 1997.

For dates, times and further details, visit www.leedsfilmcity.com