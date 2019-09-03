Leeds's Hyde Park Picture House to host West Yorkshire Queer Stories Showcase

Hyde Park Picture House will showcase short films exploring the history of LGBTIQ+ people in the region.

West Yorkshire Queer Stories Showcase, a free event, takes place on Tuesday September 17.

It is billed as "a celebration of queer experience past and present", featuring a selection of new shorts brought to life by discussion and artefacts from local LGBTIQ+ history.

Organisers spoke to a "diverse" range of LGBTIQ+ people across the region as part of an archiving project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Yorkshire MESMAC.

"The resulting films and recordings will not only help diversify the collections of local museums and archives, but also feed into new resources, artistic endeavours and the way we think about the people’s history of Leeds and beyond," they said.

This event will showcase a range of short films made especially for the project, exploring people’s relationships to the objects and heirlooms they hold dear, and how the memories attached can be preserved for the future.

Doors open at 6pm, for visitors to browse the accompanying artefacts, while screenings begin from 6.30pm.