Leeds record shop named as contender for Britain’s Best Small Shop of 2019

An independent record shop in Leeds has been named as a contender for Britain's Best Small Shop of 2019.

Jumbo Records, which opened in the Merrion Centre in 1971, sells vinyl and CDs across all music genres and encourages local musicians to bring in their CDs and records.

The shop hosts live music gigs and miniature cinema events and has a long history of collaborations with other local businesses in Leeds, such as breweries, designers, artists and Leeds International Film Festival.

Jumbo Records has been announced on the shortlist of retailers in the running for the competition, which is managed by the Independent Retailers Confederation.

The competition celebrates independent retailers on the UK's high streets and the winner will be announced at an event at the Houses of Parliament on November 5.

Mark Walmsley, chairman of the Independent Retailers Confederation, said: "Independent retailers are the lifeblood of UK high streets, they offer tradition, choice and innovation through the diversity of niche products and services.

"Independent retailers have been, and still are, an integral part of local communities all around the UK.

"The Best Small Shops competition enables us to celebrate this unique industry.

"It is all about recognising the community and culture that is independent retail, giving us the chance to highlight its innovation, customer service, commitment to community and diversity.”

