Leeds lad Tom Walker dumped from Love Island villa

A model from Leeds has been dumped from the Love Island villa after less than two weeks on the show.

Tom Walker was given the boot in a brutal double dumping on the ITV2 show on Thursday night.

Arabella Chi was the other islander to be dumped after host Caroline Flack said two people were on their way out

Tom is a former Guiseley School pupil - but now lives in Manchester.

The 29-year-old was voted out by the villa's girls after a public vote put him among the bottom four couples.

His stint in the villa was marred by a series of fiery rows with love interest Maura Higgins, who he coupled up with after a successful first date.

Tom, who has modelled for Calvin Klein and Nike, upset the Irish ring girl after badmouthing her behind her back, which led to the villa's girls turning against him when it came to the vote.

He'd been ditched by Maura, 28, earlier on in the episode.

But friends and family hope he could make a return to the villa as wildcard.

Posting on his Instagram page on Friday, they said: "Who thinks Tom would make a good wild card ?"