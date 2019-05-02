Leeds International Festival 2019 director's top tips

This year's Leeds International Festival has more than 45 events in ten days at various locations around the city.

If you can't get to them all then Gemma Holsgrove, festival director and LeedsBID chief executive Andrew Cooper tell us which are their 'must-see' events.

Frank Bruno will be speaking about mental health in the public eye.

Ms Holsgrove said: "What really stands out and makes me proud to be involved in the festival is that it offers something for everyone."

Her top three events are

1. Sex Tapes

Curated by Leeds' Emily Snare and features eight specially selected spoken word artists who will tantalise you with stories of sex-positive encounters, from much-needed alone time to group activities – whatever they might entail.

2. Family Day

A day of family fun with music, dance, science experiments and virtual reality.

3. The Sunday Practise at the Sela Bar

A true staple of the Leeds arts scene is this regular Sela Bar residence. House band Purple Lychee Collective will be provide jazz music at an open mic for live music and spoken word.

Andrew Cooper said: "Leeds International Festival is a shop window for 10 days. What can we put on that shouts about Leeds, our cultural diversity and puts our city on a platform?"

For Mr Cooper that would be

1. Automation and Me

Through a two-day hackathon, Nothern Sound Collective are interested in drawing attention to the body and its relations with automation by examining themes such as authorship, accountability, agency, bias and openness.

2. BlaqueXplosion

BlaqueXplosion will explore how music impacted the settlement of those of the Windrush community who adopted Leeds as their home and also listens to the impact of music on mental health in the public eye with Frank Bruno MBE, who’ll share his experiences.

3. Sport 2.0

A number of high-profile speakers from the world of sport, share experiences in how technology is leading in the race to create winners featuring David Elleray, Amy Williams and Pete Andrews, head of sport at Channel 4.