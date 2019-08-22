Leeds Festival weather forecast including hour-by-hour for Thursday as fans arrive

Have your say

Leeds Festival is upon us and fans are heading to the site for a huge weekend.

Foo Fighters and The 1975 are among the headliners for the annual festival.

Leeds Festival 2019 cc Tom Maddick/SWNS

Light showers changing to cloudy by early evening are expected on Thursday as revellers start to arrive.

There is a high chance of rain at around lunchtime but by late afternoon the chance drops to lower than 5%.

The temperature is expected to hit a high of 21 degrees.

Sunset is at 20:21 according to the Met Office.

THURSDAY:

09.00

15 degrees

Chance of rain: 40%

10.00

16 degrees

Chance of rain: 50%

11.00

16 degrees

Chance of rain: 50%

12.00

17 degrees

Chance of rain: 50%

13.00

17 degrees

Chance of rain: 40%

14.00

18 degrees

Chance of rain: 50%

15.00

18 degrees

Chance of rain: 70%

16.00

19 degrees

Chance of rain: 50%

17.00

20 degrees

Chance of rain: 30%

18.00

20 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%

19.00

20 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%

20.00

19 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%

21.00

18 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%

22.00

18 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%

23.00

17 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%