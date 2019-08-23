Leeds Festival 2019: Where to charge your phone and how much it costs

Have your say

Leeds Festival 2019 is well underway, but many festival goers are already battling phone charge woes before the first headliner has even taken to the stage.

If you want to be sure of enough juice to Snapchat your favourite snippets of Chvrches and Foo Fighters, or Post Malone and The 1975, these are the cheapest options on the festival site...

A Klass connections in the main arena

Phone Charge (blue signs)

Located: village near Co op, and near main stage

Cost: £10 deposit + £10 single use, £25, for the weekend unlimited

A-Klass Connections

Phone Charge is near Co OP and the main stage

Located: Near the Radio 1 stage

Cost: £5 for 1 hour, £8 for two hours, £15 for one day and £10 for a locker charge

Recharge: Cameras and Ponchos stand

Located: Near red campsite

Cost: £5 for 1 hour, £10 for 3 hours, £30 full weekend