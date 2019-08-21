Leeds Festival 2019: How you could be banned for life for breaking these behaviour rules

Have your say

Leeds Festival has issued its list of rules for music fans attending Leeds Fest 2019 - and this is what will get you evicted from the festival.

Leeds Festival organisers have issued the following rules for those heading to the festival.

The 2019 festival will see the likes of Foo Fighters, Post Malone, The 1975 and Royal Blood line up along with acts like Bastille and, um, Dappy, so you really don't want to get chucked out.

A spokesman for Leeds Festival said: "The licence is granted under strict conditions of attendance and public safety, prevention of disorder and prevention of public nuisance.

"Any person who disrupts the festival under any of the below sections will leave themselves liable for eviction from site.

"If you are evicted, we will take a photograph of you as part of the eviction process (with your consent).

"The decision as to the eviction will be at the discretion of the Eviction Manager following advice from Leeds Festival security staff and line managed by the Security Co-ordinator.

What you'll be evicted for:

1. Entering or being onsite without a ticket or relevant pass/ wristband

2. Unacceptable, disruptive or anti-social behaviour**

3. Having been arrested or cautioned in connection with a criminal offence, pending or post hand-over to the Police

Unacceptable behaviour which can lead to eviction includes:

(but is not limited to)

Illegal activity;

Breaching the terms and conditions of entry;

Failing to submit to a search upon entry to the site;

Offensive behaviour;

Throwing hard objects in the direction of people;

Encouraging others to behave badly by incitement;

Preventing our security or emergency services reacting to a situation;

Taking tents with the intent of burning them;

Throwing gas canisters onto fires;

Building or fuelling large bonfires;

Committing a criminal offence but not arrested by the police;

In possession of unlawful drugs, including legal highs

Unofficially selling alcohol, tobacco, counterfeit or any unauthorised goods

Ticket touting;

Any other behaviour that leaves the premises licence holder open to prosecution or is not conducive to maintaining a safe event

What will happen when you get evicted

All persons evicted from site will be processed via an onsite Eviction compound.

All persons presented for eviction by security will be interviewed by the Eviction Manager or Assistant who is independent from security and their details will be recorded in a database with their full personal details, a photograph, date and time and the reasons for eviction.

All persons who are to be evicted will be able to make a telephone call if they do not have a mobile phone in order to contact immediate members of their group and/or family, using a free phone service via the Eviction Tent or Eviction Welfare Tent.

Persons who are to be evicted will need to phone a friend on site to collect their belongings before their eviction as they themselves will not be permitted back into the event to find them. Leeds Festival will not be responsible for ensuring that they leave site with their belongings.

All evictees will be evicted from site and their wristbands will be removed to prevent them re-entering the festival.

All evictees will receive a letter detailing the eviction process and details of onward transportation.

Evictees are liable to receiving a life time ban from purchasing tickets or working / volunteering for any Festival Republic and Live Nation events.