Leeds Festival 2019: full list of local bands not to miss

Along with the more well known acts performing at this year's Leeds Festival, including headliners Foo Fighters, The 1975, Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone, we also have lesser known local acts that you should check out.

Here is a guide to help you decide who you should go and see.

Who are you hoping to see this year?

The Loose Cut

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, Friday

Described as magnetic and ambitious, Leeds rockers The Loose Cut first burst onto the scene with their first single, Soul, back in 2015, showcasing their talents are creating alternative blues rock. Following a two year break they came back strong in 2018 with brand new singles Come Around and Hypnosis from their new EP Cycles. What followed was a set at Live At Leeds and several headline shows around the city, now they're ready to show their talents to the world by opening the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

Yungblud

When: Main Stage, Friday

One of 2018's biggest success stories. Yungblud made an appearance on the Festival Republic Stage last year and since then he has: gone on to have multiple success tours worldwide, and collaborated with the likes of Halsey, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly. The Doncaster-based artist is unashamedly loud and bold, whilst at the same time emotionally grounded with his thought-provoking lyrics. Yungblud is an exciting young artist that has many incredible things coming his way. Don't miss out.

Talkboy

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, Friday

Talkboy debuted their first single, Mother, only last year but have already created a buzz with their music. They all met at Leeds College of Music and formed Talkboy in 2017, their style is described as “playful indie rock with captivating melodies and layers of vocal harmonies”. Lovers of the music scene in Leeds, Talkboy have already had a successful 2019 with appearances at Live At Leeds and Stockton Calling, as well putting out new singles including Wasting Time and All Works Out. Something is happening here.

In Your Prime

When: The Pit / Lock Up Stage, Saturday

An upcoming alternative rock band from Leeds influenced by the likes of Lower Than Atlantis and Young Guns, In Your Prime were only formed back in 2016 but have already had a string of successful shows at venues like The Wardrobe and Key Club. They also had a sold-out single launch show at Oporto Leeds when they released their debut single 24 in 2017. They've started to build up a fanbase in and around the Yorkshire area with the rest of the UK to follow suit.

Prospa

When: BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage, Saturday

An electronic dance duo who have already got the attention and praise from the likes of Annie Mac, Pete Tong and Danny Howard. Childhood friends who have a shared love of classic dance music, they aim to be as great as The Chemical Brothers and Daft Punk, their debut single Prayer was released in October last year which sits at nearly a million views on YouTube and was made Annie Mac's Hottest Record In The World.

Marsicans

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, Saturday

Making a return from last year, Marsicans are now headlining the BBC Music Introducing Stage. Self-described as “upbeat indie meets dirty pop”, since last year they have gone on their own UK headline tour and also opened for the likes of Foals and Kaiser Chiefs at their massive Elland Road show. Compared to the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club and The Beach Boys, this band has been working incredibly hard over the years and are slowly, but surely, making their mark in the music scene.

FUDGE.

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, Sunday

Only a year into their existence but FUDGE. have already garnered a reputation for their brilliantly wild live shows, it's now wonder that they've already been invited to perform at Reading and Leeds, as well as Bingley Weekender. Their second single Not A Threat Just A Warning saw them perform a headline show at Leeds Lending Room on the same day where at this point they were already noted for having the right confidence, attitude and “an edge of danger”.

Higher Power

When: The Pit / Lock Up Stage, Sunday

A hardcore five-piece from Leeds who may be tough on the outside but are really softies on the inside. Made of two brothers and friends, Higher Power create music that can be considered angry but at the same time convey messages about themselves as people, about how music allows them find a positive outlet for mental health, anger and social issues. They are proof of how hardcore music might appear to be “scary” to those unfamiliar with it but in reality holds a much more deeper meaning.

Scum

When: BBC Music Introducing Stage, Sunday

A punk band from Horsforth, they have only been together for a year and have only done six headline shows in Leeds, but after winning the Martin House Centre Stage competition they were given the opportunity to perform at Leeds and Reading festival. Inspired by a range of genres, their main aim is make music for people to enjoy.

Oddity Road

When: Festival Republic Stage, Sunday

Despite their young age, Oddity Road defy stereotypes by delivering heavy riffs and tight infectious, influenced by the likes of headliners Foo Fighters and Kings of Leon. They've been praised by Huw Stephens of Radio 1 and Steve Lamacq of BBC Radio 6, and have also opened for the likes of The Sherlocks. As well as doing their own headline shows around the UK, they have garnered high praise with many believing that great things are heading their way.

Sophie and the Giants

When: Festival Republic Stage, Sunday

With a collection of influences ranging from Debbie Harry to Radiohead, Sophie And The Giants creative what they describe as “left-leaning emotional pop”. Their talents have allowed them to tour with the likes of Tom Grennan and Yonaka. Meeting at music college in Sheffield, the four-piece were signed by Universal Germany last year and have gone to have several releases through the label including singles Bulldog and Monsters.

CHARLOTTE

When: BBC Introducing Stage, Sunday

CHARLOTTE creates her own version of soul music that has her own unique twist. Since the age of 14 she has been writing her own music with the likes of Toby Gad (Beyonce) and Eg White (Adele), building up to the release of her first EP Nowhere To Hid that came out in June. She also got to open for Lewis Capaldi at his old-out show in Scarborough.

Blood Youth

When: The Pit / Lock Up Stage, Sunday

The hardcore band from the most unlikely of places: Harrogate. With inspirations ranging from The 1975 to Every Time I Die to Slipknot, Blood Youth has seen a high amount of success since their formation in 2014. Returning from last year, Blood Youth are back on The Pitn / Lock-Up Stage for what will be a wild live show. If they're good enough for Prophets of Rage to allow them to open for them then you know that they must be good.