Kaiser Chiefs to showcase Yorkshire bands The Sherlocks, Marsicans and Skinny Living at Elland Road

I Predict A Riot superstars Kaiser Chiefs have hit the right notes with three other Yorkshire bands - giving them prime support slots on their huge date this weekend at Elland Road.

South Yorkshire’s The Sherlocks, Leeds’ Marsicans and Wakefield’s Skinny Living will join The Vaccines and Gaz Coombes in the build up to the homecoming headliners’ set tomorrow, Saturday, June 8, from 3pm.

Leeds United’s centenary celebrations will be The Sherlocks' first stadium show in the UK and a chance to hear new songs from their upcoming second album.

It also means frontman Kiaran Crook, his brother and drummer Brandon, lead guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother and bassist Andy will notch up another venue in Leeds, a journey that began playing to fewer than 150 people at the now closed Cockpit in 2014, before sold out appearances at Wardrobe, The Church, Stylus, O2 Academy and Leeds Festival.

“We’ve climbed every step of the music ladder in Leeds,” said Brandon. ”It’s was one of the first places we realised people would come to listen to our own music. Now we are buzzing for our biggest ever gig in Yorkshire.”

After a year of selling out their own headline shows and touring with Liam Gallagher in Europe, the band spent last winter holed up at Parr Street studios in Liverpool with producer and lead singer of The Coral James Skelly working on album number two.

However, despite embarking on what could be their biggest project so far, The Sherlocks had not spoken to Skelly before their first day in the studio. “His reputation meant he was our first choice, but looking back it’s mad that we all agreed to do an album without talking first. It was a risk for everyone,” said Kiaran, 23.

Brandon said that it helped that Skelly is a fellow northerner who has the same outlook on life as them. “We worked hard, but we had some fun and games too. He knows how to knock out a single and he’d jam with us to work out parts,” he said.

Kiaran thinks the band’s new songs sound “sweeter”, but still have the upbeat guitar-fuelled melodies that made their top six record, Live For The Moment, the biggest selling debut album by any band in 2017.

“A new number called Magic Man is like a cousin to our previous single Will You Be There?” he said.

The songwriter said the city buzz and their timetable in Liverpool contrasted to the solitude of Rockfield Studios in the Welsh countryside where they had worked before. “James Skelly produces so quickly that this time there was no need to record into the night. We’d finish by 6 o’clock and could be in the pub within the hour!”

Kiaran, Josh and Andy are no strangers to Elland Road having previously watched games there. In addition, this gig will not be the first time that Josh has heard a track by The Sherlocks played at the ground. “I was at a match when Chasing Shadows came on over the sound system,” he explained. “I never thought that the next time I visited would be to play on stage,” he added.

The Sherlocks first met Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson when they supported Ocean Colour Scene at Millennium Square in Leeds in 2016 and Wilson joined Shed Seven on stage at the same event.

The Sherlocks at Parr Street Studios Liverpool recording their second album with producer James Skelly and Chris Taylor

“We had a chat and he was sound,” said drummer Brandon. “He also said some kind words about our 2017 Isle of Wight Festival performance when he was presenting the TV coverage, so we are very grateful for his continued support.”

The lads are already familiar with another world famous stadium, having joined Noel Gallagher at Maishima stadium in Osaka, Japan last summer. That experience gave them a taste of the big stages.

“We are used to grafting our way up festival line-ups and we’d love to come back and headline somewhere like Elland Road one day,” said Brandon.

* Skinny Living also play Brudenell Social, Leeds on Friday September 13. Marsicans’ new single Little Things is released June 18.