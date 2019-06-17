Kaiser Chiefs announce arena tour including Hull - how to get tickets

Kaiser Chiefs have announced the release of anthemic new single People Know How To Love One Another alongside details of a new UK arena tour including Hull Bonus Arena.

People Know… is the lead single from the Kaiser Chiefs’ forthcoming new album Duck and follows hot on the heels of Record Collection, which gave fans their first taste of the new album.

Duck, released on July 26 through Polydor, is the sound of one of the most successful British guitar bands of the millennium reclaiming the creative swagger that underpins their strongest work; “It’s undeniably fantastic and undeniably Kaiser Chiefs,” says frontman Ricky Wilson.

Kaiser Chiefs play Hull Bonus Arena on Tuesday January 21

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday June 21 from www.gigsandtours.com & www.ticketmaster.co.uk