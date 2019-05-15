Jeremy Kyle Show permanently cancelled after the death of a guest

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been permanently cancelled after the death of a guest, ITV have confirmed.

The cancellation follows the apparent suicide of a man who failed a lie-detector test on the programme.

The confrontational talk show was pulled off the air indefinitely by the broadcaster following the death of the guest, named as 63-year-old Steve Dymond, a week after the programme was filmed.

Mr Dymond took a lie-detector test to convince fiancee Jane Callaghan he had not been unfaithful but they split after he failed, according to The Sun.

In a statement, ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said: "Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

"The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

"Everyone at the ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond."

The broadcaster said that it will continue to work with Kyle on other projects.

Many MPs had called for the cancellation of the show.

Tory MP Charles Walker, a vice-chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on suicide and self-harm prevention, told the Daily Mail: "On reflection, ITV would be best advised just to stop it. It's a very, very unattractive TV show and I'm surprised it's gone on so long."

And MP Damian Collins, chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said TV companies "have a duty to care to the people who take part in their programmes", while Tory MP Simon Hart, who also sits on the committee, described the Jeremy Kyle Show as "car-crash TV which revels in people's terrible misfortune and sometimes their vulnerabilities".

Mr Dymond's ex-fiancee Ms Callaghan said Mr Dymond had been "quietly struggling", but praised the show's team for their after-care efforts.

She told The Sun: "They were brilliant. They were there when he needed help. They were really persistent in offering him help."

Ms Callaghan said that just before they went on the show, Mr Dymond had convinced her he had not cheated.

She told The Sun the pair split up after the show, reportedly filmed on May 2, and last saw him four days later before Mr Dymond was found dead last week.

She added: "I can't see Steve taking his life without explaining it to me first. But he always said he would never love someone else."

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said: "I can confirm that we were called at 1.24pm on Thursday 9 May following the discovery of a body of a man in his 60s at an address in Grafton St, Portsmouth.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

A neighbour of Ms Callaghan's home in Gosport, Hampshire, who did not wish to be named, said: "He lived here the last two or three months, they seemed happy, they were always friendly."

The neighbour added that Mr Dymond had recently bought a second hand car and had been pleased with it.

Another neighbour said: "A while ago in the garden, I heard her say 'you have never kissed me like that' so they obviously had problems.

"They were pleasant people, they never really rowed. It's all been a bit of a shock."

Monday morning's episode of the Jeremy Kyle Show did not air and ITV has now wiped all episodes of the programme from its on-demand service the ITV Hub, and episodes will not air on ITV2.

A celebrity edition of the show starring former X Factor contestant Christopher Maloney and ex-EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook was due to air on Tuesday, but will be rescheduled, according to both stars.

The broadcaster said the episode featuring the participant who died will be submitted for a review due to the "seriousness of this event".

An Ofcom spokesman said: "This is clearly a very distressing case. Although we can only assess content that has been broadcast, we are discussing this programme with ITV as a priority to understand what took place."

The tabloid talk show sees host Kyle and psychotherapist Graham Stanier help the guests talk through their personal issues in front of a studio audience.

The programme had had its regular daytime morning slot on ITV since 2005.